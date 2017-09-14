NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

THORNTON - A 25-year-old Thornton woman has died after an early morning crash.

The Colorado State Patrol says the woman was heading north on McKay Rd near 104th Ave in Thornton when her car went off the side of the road at around 6 a.m. Thursday.

She overcorrected, which caused her car to skid into the southbound lanes. That's when her car collided with a pickup truck driven by a 53-year-old man from Brighton.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

CSP says alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.

The woman's name has not been released.

