Worker hit and killed on Highway 9 near Silverthorne

A worker was hit and killed Thursday afternoon while working on Highway 9 in the mountains, troopers say.
Colorado State Patrol says the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. It is not clear at the time of this writing if the victim was a contractor or worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The highway was closed for several hours from Kremmling to Silverthorne during the investigation. The roadway reopened just before 9 p.m.
