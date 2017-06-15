Worker hit and killed on Highway 9 near Silverthorne

Colorado State Patrol (Photo: Colorado State Patrol)

A worker was hit and killed Thursday afternoon while working on Highway 9 in the mountains, troopers say.

Colorado State Patrol says the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. It is not clear at the time of this writing if the victim was a contractor or worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed for several hours from Kremmling to Silverthorne during the investigation. The roadway reopened just before 9 p.m.

