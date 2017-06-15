KUSA
Close

Worker hit and killed on Highway 9 near Silverthorne

Jacob Rodriguez, KUSA 9:02 PM. MDT June 15, 2017

A worker was hit and killed Thursday afternoon while working on Highway 9 in the mountains, troopers say.

Colorado State Patrol says the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. It is not clear at the time of this writing if the victim was a contractor or worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed for several hours from Kremmling to Silverthorne during the investigation. The roadway reopened just before 9 p.m.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories