KUSA
Close

Wreck causes trash truck to leak fuel

Allison Sylte, KUSA 6:56 AM. MST February 16, 2017

DENVER - A crash involving a garbage truck and a sedan led to a fuel spill early Thursday morning on South Federal Boulevard.

Denver Dispatch first confirmed the crash near West Colorado Avenue and South Federal Boulevard at around 6:20 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured, or what led up to the crash.

Sky9 video shows at least one lane of South Federal obstructed by the cleanup.
 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories