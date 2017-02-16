Wreck causes trash truck to leak fuel

A crash involving a car and a trash truck obstructed traffic on South Federal early Thursday morning. (Photo: Sky9)

DENVER - A crash involving a garbage truck and a sedan led to a fuel spill early Thursday morning on South Federal Boulevard.

Denver Dispatch first confirmed the crash near West Colorado Avenue and South Federal Boulevard at around 6:20 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured, or what led up to the crash.

Sky9 video shows at least one lane of South Federal obstructed by the cleanup.



