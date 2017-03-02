Wreck closes NB US 85 near Fort Lupton

(Photo: Sky9)

WELD COUNTY - Northbound US 85 closed south of Fort Lupton Thursday morning due to a serious wreck.

The crash happened at Weld County Road 8, according to Fort Lupton Fire.

Northbound US 85 is closed at Weld County Road 6. When it will reopen is unknown.

We’re working to get more information about how many cars were involved and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

