Wreck closes WB I-70 at Vail Pass

KUSA - Here’s a heads up if you want to make your way west Monday.
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Vail Pass summit due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The closure started at around 9 a.m. There’s no word yet on when the highway will reopen.
You can find the latest traffic information on the 9NEWS traffic map: http://www.9news.com/traffic
Copyright 2016 KUSA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs