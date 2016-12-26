KUSA
Close

Wreck closes WB I-70 at Vail Pass

Allison Sylte, KUSA 9:22 AM. MST December 26, 2016

KUSA - Here’s a heads up if you want to make your way west Monday.

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Vail Pass summit due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure started at around 9 a.m. There’s no word yet on when the highway will reopen.

You can find the latest traffic information on the 9NEWS traffic map: http://www.9news.com/traffic

Copyright 2016 KUSA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories