Wrong-way wreck on eastbound I-70 closes interstate in Golden

KUSA - A fatal, wrong-way wreck has closed eastbound Interstate 70 in Golden at Morrison Road, and troopers say it remain so for at least four more hours.

According to Colorado State Patrol, around 11 a.m., a pickup traveling west crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck several vehicles, killing one person and injuring several others.

Troopers tell 9NEWS it's unclear at this time why the driver of the pick-up crossed into oncoming traffic. It's also not known which car the person who died was in.

I-70 is closed at milemarker 259, which is Morrison Road.

An alternate route for drivers is U.S. 40, CDOT suggested. They said the closure will be "lengthy", as crews have stopped traffic at Lookout Mountain to direct drivers to Evergreen Pkwy or U.S. 6.

CDOT urges drivers who are headed to Denver and plan to take this route to leave later, as alternate routes will get backed up.

