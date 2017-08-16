You guessed it! The BUSTANG is back!

A photo of the Bustang bus, courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation (Photo: CDOT)

DENVER - Their first year was good so they're bringing it back: THE BUSTANG!

Catchy portmanteau aside, the Colorado Department of Transportation's special bus service will shuttle Denver Broncos fans between Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Mile High Stadium on home game days for the 2017 season.

It kicks off August 26 for the first HOME preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

And these buses are fancy. CDOT says they are climate controlled with WiFi, restrooms, USB outlets, power outlets, comfortable seats and even have wheelchair access.

They get to the stadium about an hour and a half before kickoff and leave half an hour after the end of the game.

Bustang to Broncos Special Service

Dates:

Preseason

Saturday, August 26: Denver vs. Green Bay, 7:00 p.m. kickoff

Thursday, August 31: Denver vs. Arizona, 7:00 p.m. kickoff

Regular Season

Monday, September 11: Denver vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, September 17: Denver vs. Dallas, 2:25 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, October 1: Denver vs. Oakland, 2:25 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, October 15: Denver vs. New York Giants, 6:30 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, November 12: Denver vs. New England, 6:30 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, November 19: Denver vs. Cincinnati, 2:25 p.m. kickoff

Thursday, December 14: Denver vs. New York Jets, 2:05 p.m. kickoff

Sunday, December 31: Denver vs. Kansas City, 2:25 p.m. kickoff

CDOT will provide one bus per route for games on Thursday, August 31, and Monday, September 11, and two buses per route for all other home games.

Price: Round trip ticket: $30

More info at this link!

© 2017 KUSA-TV