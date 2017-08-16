You guessed it! The BUSTANG is back!

DENVER - Their first year was good so they're bringing it back: THE BUSTANG!
Catchy portmanteau aside, the Colorado Department of Transportation's special bus service will shuttle Denver Broncos fans between Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Mile High Stadium on home game days for the 2017 season.
It kicks off August 26 for the first HOME preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
And these buses are fancy. CDOT says they are climate controlled with WiFi, restrooms, USB outlets, power outlets, comfortable seats and even have wheelchair access.
They get to the stadium about an hour and a half before kickoff and leave half an hour after the end of the game.
Bustang to Broncos Special Service
Dates:
Preseason
Saturday, August 26: Denver vs. Green Bay, 7:00 p.m. kickoff
Thursday, August 31: Denver vs. Arizona, 7:00 p.m. kickoff
Regular Season
Monday, September 11: Denver vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. kickoff
Sunday, September 17: Denver vs. Dallas, 2:25 p.m. kickoff
Sunday, October 1: Denver vs. Oakland, 2:25 p.m. kickoff
Sunday, October 15: Denver vs. New York Giants, 6:30 p.m. kickoff
Sunday, November 12: Denver vs. New England, 6:30 p.m. kickoff
Sunday, November 19: Denver vs. Cincinnati, 2:25 p.m. kickoff
Thursday, December 14: Denver vs. New York Jets, 2:05 p.m. kickoff
Sunday, December 31: Denver vs. Kansas City, 2:25 p.m. kickoff
CDOT will provide one bus per route for games on Thursday, August 31, and Monday, September 11, and two buses per route for all other home games.
Price: Round trip ticket: $30
More info at this link!
