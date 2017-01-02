KUSA
You now need 3 in the car to use HOV lanes

Megan Morris, KUSA 10:31 AM. MST January 02, 2017

KUSA - Start making calls now to find a couple friends to commute with in 2017.  That is, if you want to use the HOV lanes.  It seems, with the start of the new year, three is the new two.

Starting Jan. 1,  you'll need three people instead of two in order to use the HOV lanes.

Colorado Department of Transportation says they had to make this change because of the growing population.

C-DOT says they believe the new HOV-3 rule will help reduce traffic and help with maintenance costs

