1 person killed in Westminster crash

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

WESTMINSTER - A single-vehicle crash on US-36 killed one person Wednesday morning, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Just after 10 a.m. the vehicle was exiting westbound US-36 onto Federal Boulevard when it hit the barrier on the off-ramp. The off-ramp had to be closed to allow for a crash investigation.

WPD has not released any information about the driver.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

(© 2017 KUSA)