KUSA
Close

1 person killed in Westminster crash

Kyle Nelson, KUSA 1:16 PM. MST January 25, 2017

WESTMINSTER - A single-vehicle crash on US-36 killed one person Wednesday morning, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Just after 10 a.m. the vehicle was exiting westbound US-36 onto Federal Boulevard when it hit the barrier on the off-ramp. The off-ramp had to be closed to allow for a crash investigation.

WPD has not released any information about the driver.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories