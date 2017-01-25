1 person killed in Westminster crash

WESTMINSTER - A single-vehicle crash on US-36 killed one person Wednesday morning, according to the Westminster Police Department.
Just after 10 a.m. the vehicle was exiting westbound US-36 onto Federal Boulevard when it hit the barrier on the off-ramp. The off-ramp had to be closed to allow for a crash investigation.
WPD has not released any information about the driver.
Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.
