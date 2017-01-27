2 new Denver hotels added to AAA 4-diamond list

ART Hotel general manager David Bodette. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two new Denver hotels have been added to AAA's four-diamond list, the auto club announced today.

They are the ART Hotel in downtown Denver and the new Westin Denver International Airport.

Colorado now has 34 four-diamond-rated hotels, AAA said.

The ART Hotel opened in June 2015 on a site near the Denver Art Museum and across the street from the History Colorado Center in Denver's Golden Triangle district.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kBg6yO

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)