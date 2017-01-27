KUSA
Close

2 new Denver hotels added to AAA 4-diamond list

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 10:08 AM. MST January 27, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two new Denver hotels have been added to AAA's four-diamond list, the auto club announced today.

They are the ART Hotel in downtown Denver and the new Westin Denver International Airport.

Colorado now has 34 four-diamond-rated hotels, AAA said.

The ART Hotel opened in June 2015 on a site near the Denver Art Museum and across the street from the History Colorado Center in Denver's Golden Triangle district.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kBg6yO

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories