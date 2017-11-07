Aeroméxico flights to Monterrey return to DIA this December

KUSA - Aeroméxico flights to Monterrey, Mexico are returning to Denver International Airport.
The service will run on Saturdays and Sundays from December 16, 2017 to April 1, 2018, DIA announced Tuesday morning.
The nonstop seasonal flight will be operated with support from SkyTeam Airline Alliance partner Delta Airlines.
