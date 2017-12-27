Bustang service expanding to southeastern Colorado's rural communities

A photo of the Bustang bus, courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation (Photo: CDOT)

PUEBLO - Bustang is headed to southeastern Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Wednesday that the state's bus service program will expand to serve the communities along U.S. 50 between Lamar and Pueblo beginning next week.

"When we launched Bustang, it introduced a new era in the state’s transportation system," said CDOT Executive Director Michael Lewis. "Linking the rural areas of the state will provide a vital service for those who need or want the amenities that larger communities provide."

The new Bustang service to rural communities will be called "Outrider." Outrider buses, like all Bustang buses, will be equipped with restrooms, bike racks, free WiFi (where available), power outlets and USB ports.

