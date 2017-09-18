CDOT hiring more than 100 snowplow drivers

A CDOT truck plows Cameron Pass. (Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - Remember how it was snowing up in the mountains this weekend?

Yup – winter is coming, and that means the Colorado Department of Transportation needs to bolster its army of people who make sure that our roads are safe and usable.

CDOT is looking to hire more than 100 full and part-time snowplow drivers – and the positions start as soon as November.

They need drivers for areas across the state, including Denver, the I-70 mountain corridor and more.

In a news release, CDOT said target cities include: Crook, Denver, Idaho Springs, Joes, La Veta, Leadville, New Raymer, Silverton, Talluride, Vail Pass, Walden and Yampa.

To get one of these jobs, you need a class A or B commercial driver’s license, as well as experience as a heavy equipment operator and in heavy labor.

Certain positions even offer a housing allowance – and if you work in a remote area, you could be paid more.

Read more about the positions here: http://bit.ly/2jE2kQq

