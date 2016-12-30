Chainsaw, 70-inch TV among items left at DIA

DENVER, CO - September 7, 2016: An aerial view of Denver International Airport as seen from a passenger plane landing at the airport on September 7, 2016. (Photo: Robert Alexander, 2016 Robert Alexander)

KUSA - Are you missing your 70-inch TV? Well, it might just be at Denver International Airport.

DIA tweeted on Thursday about their lost and found at the airport, and it didn't disappoint.

The top items (as you might expect) are cell phones and laptops.

Other items include a wok, a blender and a chainsaw. Maybe an outdoorsy chef was traveling to a competition? We'll never know.

"This year we actually had a chainsaw turned into us if you can believe it," DIA spokesperson Heath Montgomery said. "We had a 70-inch flat screen TV. What happens is people come to the airport maybe not understanding that they can't fly with it. Or maybe they talk to their airline and the airline isn't willing to ship it for them or it's too costly to ship it, and sometimes people abandon big ticket items like that."

DEN lost and found '16: 45,000 items, 11,000 claims - Top items: laptops, cell phones - Unusual items: wok, blender, chainsaw, 70-inch TV pic.twitter.com/ycLrTuw8Zs — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) December 29, 2016

In the spirit of the new year, 9NEWS sent a photographer to the airport to check out what else has been left in the terminal.

Next profiled DIA's smorgasbord of a lost and found the week this show premiered, when a teddy bear disappeared, and wasn't found among the 45,000 found items. Perhaps the best, and most unusual item that Montgomery knows of being found at DIA was a 6-foot-tall Rastafarian stuffed banana. It was a few years ago. So there's that.

Hopefully we can reunite some people with their woks this holiday. If it's you, you can fill out a claim here or call (303) 342-4062 or (800) AIR-2DEN.

DIA says it was able to return 91 percent of items that passengers filed a claim to retrieve.

Unclaimed items are auctioned off by the city if they're left for 30 days.

