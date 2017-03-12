Colorado national park gets top ranking for 2016 visits

Eastern side of the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, about an hour and a half outside of Denver. The 2008 Democratic National Convention will be held at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: MCT)

ESTES PARK, COLO. (AP) - Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park finished off 2016 as the nation's fourth most popular national park with more than 4.5 million visitors.



The Reporter-Herald reports that the U.S. Department of the Interior issued a news release saying the county's national parks saw a record number of visitors last year. Visitation topped 330 million in 2016, which marked the National Park Service's 100th anniversary.



Rocky Mountain National Park ranked fourth among the nation's parks for visitation, behind Yosemite National Park and ahead of Zion National Park. First place went to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which saw 11.3 million visitors.

