Colorado officials brainstorm Front Range rail service

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - A state commission has begun looking at avenues to build a passenger rail service that would stretch up and down the Front Range of central Colorado.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/2gzgX2L ) Sunday that the commission, which includes government representatives from Denver to Trinidad, has until Dec. 1 to submit to the legislature a plan detailing steps forward and funding options.
The ultimate hope is for a commuter rail that runs from Fort Collins to Pueblo, which David Krutsinger of the state Department of Transportation says would cost between $5 billion and $15 billion.
The 13-member commission will meet for the second time this week and plans to convene at least once a month.
