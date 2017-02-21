Colorado thrill ride gets national recognition

Courtesy: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

KUSA - An amusement park ride in Colorado is getting some national attention.

Our partners at USA TODAY have named the Haunted Mine Drop at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park one of ‘The 12 most anticipated theme park rides of 2017.’

The adventure park says the Haunted Mine Drop is the first ride of its kind to go underground, taking riders 110 to 120 feet down, inside Iron Mountain.

Courtesy: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

The park’s general manager says parts of the ride reflect the history of the area. Mining was the way a lot of mountain towns, including Glenwood Springs, were started.

Nancy Heard, the general manager of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, says the Glenwood Caverns tours started in the 1800s.

Courtesy: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

The owners bought the property looking for silver, they didn’t find any, but did find a cave, so they started giving tours.

“This whole area, is really steep in history with mining and that’s what is kind of neat about this, we’re tying in the mining history," Heard said. "It won’t be completely factual, but we’ll take some stories of some old mines and some mining incidences and tie it into the story with our drop tower.”

Courtesy: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

The adventure ride is slated to open this summer, but there’s no exact date yet. The park says it has seen more traffic on its website since the USA TODAY article came out, but since tickets aren’t sold in advance, it has yet to be seen if that will translate into more visitors.

