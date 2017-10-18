Condé Nast Traveler ranks best hotels, resorts in Colorado

A fourth-floor terrace of the ART hotel includes a gas-fired "Fire-sculpture." (Photo: Ed Sealover/DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Condé Nast Traveler magazine has ranked Colorado’s top hotels and resorts, taking a shine to newer and more out-of-the-way lodging.

The luxury travel magazine has released its annual list of the top 50 hotels and resorts in the world, and just one Colorado getaway is on those rankings. The Ranch at Emerald Valley, a 10-cabin ranch in Colorado Springs just a short way from the The Broadmoor Resort, came in No. 43 among worldwide resorts, as the magazine lauded the all-inclusive area for its intimate, fireplace-laden residences, as well as its access to all of the Broadmoor’s amenities.

But Condé Nast Traveler also broke out special rankings for the top hotels in the Centennial State. And in doing so, it spotlighted the latest developments and the hidden gems in this increasingly popular visitor destination.

It ranked the Art, a hotel in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood, as the top hotel in the state. Behind that it ranked the Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, which opened only in August 2016.

Read the full ranking on the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal