Denver-owned hotel chain chosen as Hawaii's best

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Outrigger Hotels and Resorts has been named the “Best Hotel Chain in Hawaii” by more than 5,000 West Coast travel agents at the 2017 TravelAge West Western Agents' Vote of Excellence Awards.

Honolulu-based Outrigger, which was founded by the Kelley family in Waikiki 70 years ago, was acquired last year by Denver-based investment firm KSL Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount.

According to KSL, Outrigger now has or is developing 37 properties with about 6,500 across four Hawaiian islands as well as Guam, Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius and the Maldives.

The hotel chain bested other finalists such as Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Hilton Worldwide and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Hawaii. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki took home an award for “Best New Resort or Major Renovation" in Hawaii.

