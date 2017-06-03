Deputies come to the rescue of twin moose calves in JeffCo

(Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - Seeing moose in Jefferson County is rare.

So when deputies saw two calves near 49th and Ward Road on Saturday, they, along with the Colorado Division of Wildlife, kept an eye on the pair.

It's a good thing they did.

Around 2 p.m., the twin calves (one boy and one girl) became separated and one crossed Ward Road after being lightly struck by a car. Luckily, she turned out to be OK.

(Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The male was confined to the Jordan Lumber back lot where he was tranquilized by the Division of Wildlife.

The female was confined to Mt. Olivet Cemetery where she was also tranquilized.

Both moose revived from the tranquilization and are doing well. They were safely relocated by DOW to an undisclosed area near South Park.

JeffCo Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the agency is used to seeing bears, elk, bobcats, deer and other animals, but not moose. The animals are not that common that far east, let alone in a populated area.

Luckily, it was a happy ending to a story that could have gotten pretty hairy.

