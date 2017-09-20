KUSA
DIA opens 3 new nursing rooms

Allison Sylte, KUSA 9:20 AM. MDT September 20, 2017

KUSA - This is great news for new moms.

Denver International Airport announced Wednesday they have opened three new nursing rooms in each concourse for traveling mothers.

These have seating for nursing, as well as space for siblings and companions. According to a news release from DIA, the rooms are secure, with doors that require a code to get in. Airport staff hands out the codes with an intercom.

You can find the new nursing rooms here:

·         Center of Concourse A located near the women’s restroom closest to Denver Duty Free

·         Center of Concourse B located near the women’s restroom closest to Tuleh Ruche

·         Center of Concourse C located near the women’s restroom closest to Eisenstein’s

