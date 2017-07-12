DENVER - Dirty planes, late bags and flight delays could all be a possibility if you're heading to Denver International Airport today.

As many as 150 behind the scenes employees at Denver International Airport are on strike.

Employees for three contractors say they're being mistreated.



They're complaining of unaddressed health and safety issues as well as low pay.

This prompted workers who handle bags, wheelchair services and the people who clean United's planes to protest.

Employees for AirServ, PrimeFlight and G2 say those companies have refused to meet with them on a number of issues.

AirServ and G2 handle baggage and wheelchair services.

PrimeFlight cleans United Airlines cabins in Denver.

The workers will begin a protest at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning where they plan to deliver a petition to the Denver International Airports Chief Executive Officer.

We've tried to get in touch with those three companies, none have responded.

This is part of a larger movement of protests happening at LaGuardia, JFK, Newark and Philadelphia as well.

Contract talks are underway at those locations.



All of this could impact your travel plans so if you are planning to fly out of Denver today, look out for delays.

© 2017 KUSA-TV