DIA starts construction on $29.5 million runway upgrade

Courtesy: Denver International Airport

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver International Airport is beginning work on a $29.5 million overhaul of one of its six most-used runways.

Crews will replace 72,000 square yards of pavement on Runway 8/26, located on the northeast side of the airport. Improvements to its lighting and runway sensors, as well as taxiway safety-area upgrades, will also be made.

The runway closes today and will remain closed until Oct. 31. A statement from DIA said staff will work closely with the Federal Aviation Administration to minimize potential impacts on airlines and passengers during the work.

"[DIA] has one of the busiest airfields in the world, and we are committed to the maintenance and safety of this infrastructure," said Ken Greene, DIA’s chief operating officer. "This work is a capital investment that helps ensure that the airport remains one of the most efficient in the country."

