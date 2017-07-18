Frontier adds 21 new destinations from DIA (and they're having a sale)

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Read this if you need to get away (and let’s be real, who doesn’t?).

Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday morning that it is adding 21 new destinations from its hub at Denver International Airport.

This is part of a move that’s upping the number of destinations the budget carrier will take you to by 30 percent.

Frontier is marking the occasion by offering a fare sale with some $39 one-way tickets. Like you might expect, there are some terms and blackout dates: http://bit.ly/2uwdivp

Here’s a look at the new cities you can fly to via Frontier from DIA:

- Alburquerque, N.M.

- Boise, Idaho

- Buffalo, N.Y.

- Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Charleston, S.C.

- El Paso, Texas

- Fargo, N.D.

- Fresno, Calif.

- Grand Rapids, Mich.

- Jackson Hole. Wyo.

- Jacksonville, Fla.

- Little Rock, Ark.

- Louisville, Ky.

- Oklahoma City, Okla.

- Ontario, Calif.

- Palm Springs, Calif.

- Pensacola, Fla.

- Reno, Nev.

- San Jose, Calif.

- Spokane, Wash.

- Tusla, Okla.

