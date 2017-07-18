Frontier adds 21 new destinations from DIA (and they're having a sale)

KUSA - Read this if you need to get away (and let’s be real, who doesn’t?).
Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday morning that it is adding 21 new destinations from its hub at Denver International Airport.
This is part of a move that’s upping the number of destinations the budget carrier will take you to by 30 percent.
Frontier is marking the occasion by offering a fare sale with some $39 one-way tickets. Like you might expect, there are some terms and blackout dates: http://bit.ly/2uwdivp
Here’s a look at the new cities you can fly to via Frontier from DIA:
- Alburquerque, N.M.
- Boise, Idaho
- Buffalo, N.Y.
- Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Charleston, S.C.
- El Paso, Texas
- Fargo, N.D.
- Fresno, Calif.
- Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Jackson Hole. Wyo.
- Jacksonville, Fla.
- Little Rock, Ark.
- Louisville, Ky.
- Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Ontario, Calif.
- Palm Springs, Calif.
- Pensacola, Fla.
- Reno, Nev.
- San Jose, Calif.
- Spokane, Wash.
- Tusla, Okla.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
