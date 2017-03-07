Frontier Airlines adding 7 nonstop cities from Colorado Springs

Frontier Airlines jets at Denver International Airport. (Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

COLORADO SPRINGS - Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it will add seven nonstop destinations from Colorado Springs.

The first five new cities will be Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

Seasonal service to those stops will begin in June and July.

The other 2 cities will be in Florida: Fort Myers and Tampa. Seasonal service to those destinations will begin in the fall.

“Thanks to the terrific support of the entire Colorado Springs community as well as the surrounding area after we added Orlando and Phoenix service, we’re able to announce seven new seasonal cities at the same time today,” Barry Biffle said, Frontier's president and CEO.

“We continue to be extremely pleased with the growth at the Colorado Springs Airport and the commitment displayed to our city by Frontier Airlines," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said. "As our air service expands, we want to be sure to encourage all Southern Colorado residents to ‘look before you book – and fly COS whenever possible.’ It's up to us to support the investment of Frontier and other carriers in our community.”

Below is a summary of the new services being offered.

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) -- CHICAGO O’HARE (ORD)

Depart COS: 6:05 a.m. -- Arrive ORD 9:42 a.m.

Depart ORD: 10:30 a.m. -- Arrive COS: 12:18 p.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, 2017, Seasonal



COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) -- LOS ANGELES (LAX)

Depart COS: 5:55 p.m. -- Arrive LAX: 7:36 p.m.

Depart LAX: 8:20 p.m. -- Arrive COS: 11:36 p.m.

Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, 2017, Seasonal



COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) -- SAN DIEGO (SAN)

Depart COS: 10:35 a.m. -- Arrive SAN: 11:48 a.m.

Depart SAN: 11:25 a.m. -- Arrive COS: 2:42 p.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 10, 2017, Seasonal



COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) -- SAN FRANCISCO (SFO)

Depart COS: 5:55 p.m. -- Arrive SFO: 7:39 p.m.

Depart SFO: 8:20 p.m. -- Arrive COS: 11:58 p.m.

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 11, 2017, Seasonal



Depart COS: 1:15 p.m. -- Arrive SFO: 2:59 p.m.

Depart SFO: 3:45 p.m. -- Arrive COS: 7:23 p.m.

Frequency: Tuesday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 13, 2017, Seasonal



COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) -- WASHINGTON-DULLES (IAD)

Depart COS: 3:35 p.m. -- Arrive IAD: 8:54 p.m.

Depart IAD: 7:50 a.m. -- Arrive COS: 9:44 a.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 10, 2017, Seasonal

