Frontier Airlines buys Prologis building near DIA for new HQ

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines has purchased a property at 4545 Airport Way in Denver formerly occupied by Prologis, the San Francisco-based developer of industrial real estate, according to a deed filed earlier this month.
Frontier, which is currently in a quiet period leading up to an initial public offering, is aiming to relocate its headquarters to the building by the end of the year, according to a letter sent by Jimmy Dempsey, Frontier's CFO, to employees.
Prologis in 2015 announced that it would move its operations from the Airport Way building to Dairy Block, a new development in LoDo, and has since relocated its offices.
Frontier purchased the building for $14 million, according to the deed. Tenant finish will have to be completed before Frontier occupies the property.
Read more at Denver Business Journal.
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs