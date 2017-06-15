Frontier Airlines buys Prologis building near DIA for new HQ

(Photo: Matthew Staver | Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines has purchased a property at 4545 Airport Way in Denver formerly occupied by Prologis, the San Francisco-based developer of industrial real estate, according to a deed filed earlier this month.

Frontier, which is currently in a quiet period leading up to an initial public offering, is aiming to relocate its headquarters to the building by the end of the year, according to a letter sent by Jimmy Dempsey, Frontier's CFO, to employees.

Prologis in 2015 announced that it would move its operations from the Airport Way building to Dairy Block, a new development in LoDo, and has since relocated its offices.

Frontier purchased the building for $14 million, according to the deed. Tenant finish will have to be completed before Frontier occupies the property.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal