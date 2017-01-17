Frontier Airlines sharply improves on-time rate; ranks worst on complaints

Frontier Airlines jets at Denver International Airport. (Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines dramatically improved its on-time arrival rate in November from the month before, finishing in fourth place among 12 major U.S. air carriers, according to a federal report today.

But even though the Denver-based discount airline improved on its customer-complaint rate in November, other airlines improved more, and Frontier found itself in last place for complaints in the new Air Travel Consumer Report from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Frontier is the third-busiest airline at Denver International Airport, behind No. 1 United Airlines and No. 2 Southwest Airlines.

In November, 87.5 percent of Frontier’s flights arrived on time, better than the 86.5 percent average for the month among 12 big airlines, the report says. It trailed only Hawaiian Airlines (91.5 percent on-time rate), Delta Air Lines (91.4 percent) and Alaska Airlines (88.0 percent).

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p0rod

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)