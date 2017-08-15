Glenwood Springs bridge under construction partially collapses

(Photo: Colorado Mountain College)

KUSA - A portion of the Grand Avenue bridge in Glenwood Springs collapsed prematurely on Tuesday night, to the cheers of pedestrians who thought this was supposed to happen.

This bridge was closed earlier in the day as part of planned repair work that is expected to last 95 days.

It was already in the process of being torn down, but one part fell all the way on Tuesday just after 8 p.m.

Luckily, no one was injured, according to the Glenwood Springs Police Department, but the collapse has forced the closure of the railroad tracks below.

The slab isn’t directly on the tracks, but is resting just above them. Chief Terry Wilson says engineers are assessing how to remove the section. Crews had removed the concrete around the beams earlier in the day.

The circumstances surrounding the situation is not known at this time and the project team is currently assessing the situation, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“You plan the deconstruction process as best you can, but events like this are not unusual or unexpected when you are taking down large, old structures like the bridge,” said Tom Newland, Grand Avenue Bridge Public Information Manager.

By Thanksgiving, crews plan to open one lane each way of the new Grand Avenue bridge. The detour is expected to last through December of 2017.

