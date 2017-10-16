How a Denver United Airlines crew scored a post-season save for the Chicago Cubs

United Airlines flight. (Photo: BEN NELMS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines somehow manages to find itself in the middle of dramatic situations — even when they are least expected.

Indeed, there was high drama aplenty aboard the United Airlines chartered Boeing 767 in the very wee hours of Friday morning as the plane carried the joyful Chicago Cubs from Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., across the country to Los Angeles.

The long transcontinental trip was precipitated by the Cubs' dramatic game five victory over the Washington Nationals last Thursday night to clinch an MLB divisional championship. That victory set up the reigning world champion Cubs to meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 National League Championship series that began Saturday night.

After celebrating the victory over the Nationals, the Cubs hopped aboard the United widebody jet for the long trip west. Somewhere over the middle of the country, however, the wife of Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana reportedly started experiencing heart palpitations. Various news reports said the palpitations were caused by an attack of nerves, but a Cubs spokesman was not available to confirm that.

