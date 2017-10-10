Luxury DIA shuttle begins trips from Fort Collins

RedLion Coach is doing hourly shuttles from Fort Collins to Denver International Airport. (Photo: RedLion Coach)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A new daily shuttle from Northern Colorado to Denver International Airport is gaining speed.

RedLion Coach began offering hourly shuttles to the airport in July and offers what it calls luxury Mercedes Coach shuttles and minivans.

The shuttles, which have leather captain chairs, snacks, WiFi and USB ports, run every hour from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Service areas include Loveland, Fort Collins, Windsor, Greeley and Johnstown. The Hilton Fort Collins and Comfort Suites off Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34 in Loveland are drop-off or pickup locations.

Door-to-door pickup is also available.

