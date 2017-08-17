Not enough pilots? United Airlines' top pilot has a lot to say about it

(Photo: AKOS STILLER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines Capt. Todd Insler, head of the airline's powerful pilots union, is upset about what he would undoubtedly classify as "fake news" about the nation's airline industry — namely, all the talk in recent months about an alleged shortage of commercial airline pilots in the United States.

The perceived shortage would seem to be most directly affecting the regional airlines that work with carriers such as United Airlines and other big major domestic carriers.

United -- the biggest airline operating at Denver International Airport -- alone works with no fewer than nine different regional carriers that operate about 50 percent of the carrier's total daily flights. Some of those pilots working for United's regional carriers end up flying for United and its mainline operations.

Recent headlines certainly would suggest a shortage of pilots at regional carriers does exist.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2w5sIaN

© 2017 KUSA-TV