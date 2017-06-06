Project coming to Stapleton is beginning of huge transit development

Forest City Realty Trust will break ground in early 2018 (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Development will begin next year on the first phase of a transit-oriented development (TOD) near the Central Park Station train station along the airport line — a development that is expected to reach 4 million square feet by the time it's finished.

Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE: FCRT) — the Cleveland-based parent company of Forest City Stapleton, master developer of Denver's Stapleton neighborhood — will begin work in the spring of 2018 a six-story, 190,000-square-foot Class AA office building called Central Park Station One.

Also included in phase one of the development are 300 apartment units, 120 condos and 60,000 square feet of retail, oriented around a public plaza. Specifically, the development will occur at East 37th Place and Uinta Street.

But that's just the beginning, according to company officials.

