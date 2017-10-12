RTD gets federal go-ahead to restart testing on G rail line to Wheat Ridge, Arvada

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Federal railroad officials have granted RTD permission to resume testing of systems on the stalled G Line to Wheat Ridge and Arvada, pending the approval of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

And in doing so, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) signaled for the third time in three weeks its willingness to allow the Regional Transportation District to move ahead with the system that controls the commuter rail crossing gates — and ratcheted up the pressure on the PUC’s review of the system.

RTD’s General Manager and CEO Dave Genova, in an email Thursday to the mass transit agency’s board members, said he was “pleased to report that the FRA on October 11 has approved RTD’s request for the final testing of the G Line.”

We still need approval from the Colorado PUC to complete the testing on the G Line crossings,” Genova said.

