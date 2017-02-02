RTD hopes to open the G Line to Arvada, Wheat Ridge in 2017

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Regional Transportation District’s general manager said Thursday he hopes to open the new G commuter rail line to Arvada and Wheat Ridge some time in 2017.

But an exact date is contingent on the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approving fixes to the systems that control the crossing gates along the A Line to Denver International Airport and the B Line to Westminster, RTD’s Dave Genova said Thursday during a quarterly update press conference at the mass transit agency’s headquarters in lower downtown.

The FRA also has barred RTD and its private contractor, Denver Transit Partners, from testing the operation of the G Line until crossing gates are working properly on the A and B lines.

“We’re not sure when we’ll be able to get through the FRA’s processes to start testing,” on the G Line, Genova said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p1l12

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)