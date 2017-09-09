Second winter US 34 closure just around the corner

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - It's about to get a lot harder to get to Estes Park from this side of the Big Thompson Canyon. Again.

Starting Oct. 2, the Colorado Department of Transportation plans to close the road for a second winter, after the summer tourism season winds down.

The closure bumps the project's completion date up to late May 2018, nearly two years ahead of the original timeline.

But it also means another winter of major disruptions for canyon residents, many of whom expressed outrage when they learned of plans to close the road a second year in a row.

