Smoke seen from car fire west of DIA

(Photo: Google Maps)

KUSA - Firefighters are working to contain a car fire that broke out Saturday morning west of Denver International Airport.

They say that smoke is visible from the blaze near Pena Boulevard and E-470.

It’s unclear if any structures are threatened or any roads are closed.

This is a developing story. Check with 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV