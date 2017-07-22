Smoke seen from car fire west of DIA

KUSA - Firefighters are working to contain a car fire that broke out Saturday morning west of Denver International Airport.
They say that smoke is visible from the blaze near Pena Boulevard and E-470.
It’s unclear if any structures are threatened or any roads are closed.
This is a developing story. Check with 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs