Smoke seen from car fire west of DIA

Allison Sylte, KUSA 11:54 AM. MDT July 22, 2017

KUSA - Firefighters are working to contain a car fire that broke out Saturday morning west of Denver International Airport.

They say that smoke is visible from the blaze near Pena Boulevard and E-470.

It’s unclear if any structures are threatened or any roads are closed.

This is a developing story. Check with 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

 

