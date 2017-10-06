Trail Ridge Road reopens (for four hours)

(Photo: Courtesy NPS)

KUSA - Plow crews in Rocky Mountain National Park were able to stave off the impacts of winter for a little while Friday afternoon and reopen Trail Ridge Road.

But before you get too excited, here’s this: the road reopened at 2 p.m. and will close at 6 p.m. So basically, Trail Ridge Road is open … but for four hours.

If you will take this scenic, high altitude drive during that time, know that you should expect winter driving conditions, freezing temperatures, icy patches along sections of the road and high wind gusts.

Should conditions allow, the road will reopen Saturday but close again at 6 p.m.

Sunday afternoon to Monday, the forecast calls for heavy snow and bitter cold temperatures above 11,000 feet – likely making Trail Ridge Road a “no go.”

To reach the Trail Ridge Road hotline, call: 970-586-1222.



