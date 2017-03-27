United Airlines defends decision barring girls from Denver-Minneapolis flight for wearing leggings

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines is defending its decision for barring two girls from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings.
Three girls on their way from Denver to Minneapolis were stopped by a United gate agent at Denver International Airport Sunday morning for wearing leggings
The youngest of the three, who a witness said was 10 or 11, was allowed to board after she put on a dress that was in her mother’s carry-on bag, and she boarded the plane with her family, The New York Times reported.
But the other two, who the witness said were in their young teens, didn’t have a change of clothes and were barred from the flight.
