Unruly passenger forces Boston flight to stop in Denver

File photo of an American Airlines plane. (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER - A flight on it's way to Boston was diverted to Denver on Tuesday morning due to an "unruly passenger".

American Airlines flight 2507 was on its way from Los Angeles to Boston when a disruptive passenger forced the plane to stop in Denver.

The plane, carrying 169 passengers, was on the ground at Denver International Airport for 40 minutes before taking back off for Boston.

Matt Miller, with American Airlines, told NBC Boston "the passenger was taken in to custody by law enforcement official in Denver and they are handling any charges".

No ID on the passenger is available at this time.

