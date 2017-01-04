Where DIA ranks among world's biggest airports for on-time service

DENVER, CO - October 20: Denver International Airport October 20, 2016. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Cross, 2016 The Denver Post, Medianews Group)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new report ranks Denver International Airport 14th in the world among 20 major airports for on-time flight arrivals and departures.

Among U.S. airports, DIA ranks seventh out of 11 major airports, according to the report from Chicago-based air travel intelligence company OAG.

DIA was ranked among the world’s “major” airports with 20 million or more departing aircraft seats per year.

The report says the Denver airport had an on-time flight percentage of 81.21 percent in 2016.

