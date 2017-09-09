LIVE
41
Denver, CO
Denver Weather Summary: 41 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Colorado Weather
Traffic
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Customcast
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
College Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Super Bowl
Olympics
Shows
Colorado and Company
Next with Kyle Clark
Show Segments
Specials
TV Listings
Features
Balance of Power
Blame
BuddyCheck9
Business
BuyER Beware
Colorado Guide
Crime Stoppers
DIY
Entertainment Tonight
Food
Magnify Money
Optimum Wellness
Petline9
Proctor's Garden
Show Us Your Bills
Side Effects
Senior Source
Side Effects
Spangler Science
Sponsored Content
Storytellers
Truth Tests
Verify
Vote Now
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
YourTake
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Internships
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
It's Friday, what's your good news?
Today we went to Denver Botanic Gardens and asked those who were spending their day there about their good news.
Related Videos
DPD training video
NEXT
Winning shot! Tom Spear wins foosball's 1994 World Title
TOM-SPEAR-FOOSBALL
SPEAR Flashback: Tearing up the dance floor at Club LA
TOM-SPEAR-FOOSBALL
SPEAR: Episode 5 ' 'How does it end?'
TOM-SPEAR-FOOSBALL
SPEAR: Episode 4 ' 'He's a World Champion'
TOM-SPEAR-FOOSBALL
SPEAR: Episode 3 ' The Million Dollar Tour
TOM-SPEAR-FOOSBALL
SPEAR: Episode 2 ' 'I wanted to know Tom's story'
TOM-SPEAR-FOOSBALL
SPEAR: Episode 1 ' 'Tom Spear was blessed'
TOM-SPEAR-FOOSBALL
RAW: Tom Spear plays in 1994 foosball world championship
TOM-SPEAR-FOOSBALL
Colorado State Foosball Tournament 2017: an inside look
TOM-SPEAR-FOOSBALL
Behind the story: photographer Tom Cole talks SPEAR project
TOM-SPEAR-FOOSBALL
What holiday was listed in our phones as 'Holi?'
NEXT
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.