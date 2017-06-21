LIVE
36
Denver, CO
Denver Weather Summary: 36 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Colorado Weather
Traffic
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Customcast
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
College Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Super Bowl
Olympics
Shows
Colorado and Company
Next with Kyle Clark
Show Segments
Specials
TV Listings
Features
Balance of Power
Blame
BuddyCheck9
Business
BuyER Beware
Colorado Guide
Crime Stoppers
DIY
Entertainment Tonight
Food
Magnify Money
Optimum Wellness
Petline9
Proctor's Garden
Show Us Your Bills
Senior Source
Side Effects
Spangler Science
Sponsored Content
Storytellers
Truth Tests
Verify
Vote Now
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
YourTake
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Internships
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
6 Weather Alerts
Learn More
Wednesday evening weather
Your Colorado forecast for Wednesday, June 21.
Related Videos
Woman marries 100-year-old tree
WEIRD
Aurora Police start "Ring of Fire" challenge to help teen with cancer
LOCAL
Strains of influenza B are popping up in Colorado
HEALTH
Vandalized church in Thornton receives outpouring of support
LOCAL
Denver police shut down arcade businesses, charge people with gambling
LOCAL
House ransacked after being mistaken for site of estate sale
LOCAL
Making your infant's sleep safer
HEALTH
Man arrested for sending suspicious packages
NEWS
Local family honors son, brings joy to NICU
HEALTH
Branch-Wise, again, calls for investigation into mayor over sexual harassment allegations
LOCAL
Doctors surveyed on prescriptions
HEALTH
Denver joins project to battle gentrification
LOCAL
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.