LIVE
34
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 34 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Senior Source
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Friday morning weather

Marty Coniglio has a look at your Friday morning forecast.

Related Videos
Dry this morning, light afternoon sprinkles
FORECAST
Dry morning, light afternoon sprinkles
FORECAST
Warmer temps coming Thursday and Friday
FORECAST
Snow and rain in the metro area tonight
FORECAST
Rain, snow mix making its way to Colorado
FORECAST
Rain, snow, thunderstorms around Denver today
FORECAST
More rain and snow coming Wednesday
FORECAST
Skies clearing, more rain and snow Wednesday
FORECAST
Sunshine, warm temps melting recent snowfall
FORECAST
Snow tapers off, leaving behind slushy roads
FORECAST
Rain to snow tonight! Mid-morning clearing!
FORECAST
There's a chance for rain and snow tonight!
FORECAST
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.