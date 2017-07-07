LIVE
66
Denver, CO
Menu
This is a truncated article title that goes in the header of the page.
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Friday morning weather

Belen De Leon has a look at your Friday morning forecast.

Related Videos

Sunny, warm day with changes on the way
FORECAST
Chilly morning, but mid-60s by the afternoon
FORECAST
Colorado snowpack levels are lowest in 37 years
FORECAST
Mild weather continues until snow Wednesday night
FORECAST
Mild Monday with partly cloudy skies
FORECAST
Warmer, sunny day around Denver
FORECAST
Week starts loud then there's a chance of snow
FORECAST
Sunshine and 60s to start the week! Snow midweek!
FORECAST
Drier air moves into Colorado Sunday
FORECAST
Mild weather Saturday, with a nighttime wintry mix possible
FORECAST
Sunshine, low winds around much of the state Thursday
FORECAST
The end of the week will be a bit warmer
FORECAST
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.