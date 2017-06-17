LIVE
68
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 68 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Senior Source
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Weather Alert

37 Weather Alerts

Learn More

Friday overnight weather

Kathy Sabine has your Friday overnight weather Forecast.

Related Videos
Friday Morning Forecast
FORECAST
70s to wrap up the work week
FORECAST
Warm, sunny day around Colorado
FORECAST
Warm, windy day with temps in the 70s
FORECAST
Sunshine around Denver, snow in the mountains
FORECAST
Warmer day with partly cloudy skies
FORECAST
Chilly, breezy afternoon around Colorado
FORECAST
Warmer temperatures and partly cloudy skies
FORECAST
Warming trend this week, highs will hit the 70s by the end of the week
FORECAST
Flurries before warming and start of Spring
FORECAST
Mix of sun and clouds for Monday afternoon
FORECAST
Slick roads left behind after snow storm hits Colorado
FORECAST
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.