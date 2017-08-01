LIVE
19
Denver, CO
Menu
This is a truncated article title that goes in the header of the page.
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Colorado Weather
Traffic
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Customcast
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
College Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Super Bowl
Olympics
Shows
Colorado and Company
Next with Kyle Clark
Specials
TV Listings
Features
9Cares Colorado Shares
Balance of Power
Blame
BuddyCheck9
Business
BuyER Beware
Colorado Guide
Crime Stoppers
DIY
Entertainment Tonight
Food
Magnify Money
Medical Costs
Optimum Wellness
Petline9
Proctor's Garden
Sales
Side Effects
Senior Source
Side Effects
Spangler Science
Storytellers
Truth Tests
Verify
Vote Now
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Internships
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Overnight weather forecast
Danielle Grant has your latest forecast. 9NEWS at 9 p.m. 1/7/17.
Related Videos
Light snow and cold temps Monday afternoon
FORECAST
Snow clearing by early afternoon
FORECAST
We warned you: It's going to be seriously cold on Monday
FORECAST
Light snow, much colder Monday
FORECAST
Dry, mild day around Colorado
FORECAST
Partly cloudy, dry Saturday gives way to warmer Sunday temps
FORECAST
Sunshine in Denver, cloud cover in the mountains
FORECAST
Dry day around Denver as storm system leaves the state
FORECAST
It's going to be a cool, dry Thursday
FORECAST
Rain/snow mix tonight, cool Thursday
FORECAST
Cloudy skies and rain by early afternoon
FORECAST
Snow, rain mix moves into Colorado Wednesday
FORECAST
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.