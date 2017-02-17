WATCH LIVE
On Air 8:55PM
27
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 27 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
  • Senior Source
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday evening weather

Kathy Sabine has your latest forecast. 9NEWS @ 5. 2/16/2017

Related Videos
Snow Friday gives way to sunshine Saturday
FORECAST
Sunshine in the city, snow in the mountains
FORECAST
Cloudy skies and hazy conditions to start the day
FORECAST
Sunny and cold with temps in the teens
FORECAST
Record cold around Denver this morning
FORECAST
Flurries today, very cold overnight
FORECAST
Cold but sunny day around Denver
FORECAST
More snow tonight and very cold!
FORECAST
Here's the difference that snow tires can make
FORECAST
Heavy snow with strong winds expected Monday
FORECAST
Cold temps and heavy snow move into Colorado on Monday
FORECAST
Big changes! Snow, wind and bitter cold Monday
FORECAST
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.