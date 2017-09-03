WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:15AM
39
Denver, CO
Denver Weather Summary: 39 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Colorado Weather
Traffic
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Customcast
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
College Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Super Bowl
Olympics
Shows
Colorado and Company
Next with Kyle Clark
Show Segments
Specials
TV Listings
Features
Balance of Power
Blame
BuddyCheck9
Business
BuyER Beware
Colorado Guide
Crime Stoppers
DIY
Entertainment Tonight
Food
Magnify Money
Optimum Wellness
Petline9
Proctor's Garden
Show Us Your Bills
Side Effects
Senior Source
Side Effects
Spangler Science
Sponsored Content
Storytellers
Truth Tests
Verify
Vote Now
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
YourTake
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Internships
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
1 Weather Alert
Learn More
Thursday morning forecast
Mary Coniglio has the latest details on your Thursday morning forecast.
Related Videos
Expect a warm, sunny St. Patrick's Day
FORECAST
Windy Friday, sun for Saturday
FORECAST
Showers in the city, snow in the mountains
FORECAST
Showers in the city tonight! More mountain snow!
FORECAST
Warm and windy with a chance for storms Thursday
FORECAST
There's a chance for showers on Thursday night
FORECAST
Warm, sunny afternoon with temps nearing 70
FORECAST
Warmest day of the week with some clouds
FORECAST
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 70
FORECAST
Dry, warm conditions continue for Denver
FORECAST
Clear skies and cool temperatures for Tuesday
FORECAST
Sunshine and 50s again Tuesday!
FORECAST
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.