WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:52PM
48
Denver, CO
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Colorado Weather
Traffic
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Customcast
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
College Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Super Bowl
Olympics
Shows
Colorado and Company
Next with Kyle Clark
Specials
TV Listings
Features
9Cares Colorado Shares
Balance of Power
Black History Month
Blame
BuddyCheck9
Business
BuyER Beware
Colorado Guide
Crime Stoppers
DIY
Entertainment Tonight
Food
Magnify Money
Medical Costs
Optimum Wellness
Petline9
Proctor's Garden
Sales
Side Effects
Senior Source
Side Effects
Spangler Science
Storytellers
Truth Tests
Verify
Vote Now
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Internships
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Tuesday overnight forecast
Kathy Sabine has your latest forecast. 9NEWS @ 9. 2/7/2017
Related Videos
Rain, snow mix by Thursday night
FORECAST
A windy but warm Valentine's Day around Colorado
FORECAST
Windy and very warm on Wednesday
FORECAST
Unique ideas for your Valentine's Day
FORECAST
A warm, sunny Tuesday around Denver
FORECAST
Clear and cold tonight, sunny warmer Tuesday!
FORECAST
Chilly today, areas of light nsow
FORECAST
Mist, fog, drizzle over Denver this morning
FORECAST
It's going to be chilly on Monday, expect some PM flurries
FORECAST
Morning fog, evening flurries Monday
FORECAST
Sunny Sunday with cold temps
FORECAST
Saturday morning weather forecast
FORECAST
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.