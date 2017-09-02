WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:52PM
37
Denver, CO
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday evening forecast

Kathy Sabine has your Wednesday evening forecast. 9NEWS at 5 p.m. 2/8/17.

Related Videos
Light snow tonight, sunny, cool Friday!
FORECAST
Light snow tonight, sunny, cool Friday!
FORECAST
Rain, snow mix by Thursday night
FORECAST
A windy but warm Valentine's Day around Colorado
FORECAST
Windy and very warm on Wednesday
FORECAST
Unique ideas for your Valentine's Day
FORECAST
A warm, sunny Tuesday around Denver
FORECAST
Clear and cold tonight, sunny warmer Tuesday!
FORECAST
Chilly today, areas of light nsow
FORECAST
Mist, fog, drizzle over Denver this morning
FORECAST
It's going to be chilly on Monday, expect some PM flurries
FORECAST
Morning fog, evening flurries Monday
FORECAST
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.